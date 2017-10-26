Dickson (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dickson's absence from Wednesday's session was likely intended to keep the 30-year-old fresh. During Greg Olsen's recovery from foot surgery, Dickson has missed nary a snap, resulting in 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for 299 yards over the last five games. Dickson will seek out his first touchdown of the season Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that has conceded a TD to a tight end in three of the last four outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...