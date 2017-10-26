Panthers' Ed Dickson: Returns to full practice
Dickson (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Dickson's absence from Wednesday's session was likely intended to keep the 30-year-old fresh. During Greg Olsen's recovery from foot surgery, Dickson has missed nary a snap, resulting in 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for 299 yards over the last five games. Dickson will seek out his first touchdown of the season Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that has conceded a TD to a tight end in three of the last four outings.
