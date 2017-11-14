Panthers' Ed Dickson: Scores on Monday night
Dickson nabbed three of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 45-21 win over Miami.
Dickson leaped for a seven-yard touchdown reception on a quick slant just before the half during Monday's game, his first score of the season. Week 5's explosion against Detroit aside, Dickson has been solid but unspectacular this season as he has seen an uptick in usage with Greg Olsen (foot) on the shelf. Those opportunities seem to be coming to an end with Olsen reportedly expected back for Week 12's game against the Jets.
