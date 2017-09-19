Dickson will serve as Carolina's top tight end in the absence of Greg Olsen, who is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a broken foot, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen hasn't missed a game with the Panthers, which explains why Dickson has only 39 catches in 50 regular-season games since joining the team. He did catch 54 of 89 targets for 528 yards and five touchdowns for the Ravens in 2011, but his hands aren't particularly reliable, and he doesn't have a knack for getting open. While unlikely to emerge as a major threat down the seam in Olsen's mold, Dickson has at least shown some ability to pick up yards after the catch on short passes. He'll begin his tenure as the No. 1 tight end with a friendly matchup against the Saints.