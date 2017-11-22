Panthers' Ed Dickson: Slides down depth chart
Dickson is expected to notice a reduced role in Sunday's game against the Jets with fellow tight end Greg Olsen (foot) on track to return from injured reserve, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Dickson enjoyed a few big moments in Olsen's absence, most notably a 175-yard explosion in a Week 5 win over the Lions. He piled up more yards in that one game than he had in any of his three previous seasons in Carolina, during which he had been limited to a blocking role while Olsen remained relatively healthy. Dickson's solid work this season might push him out of Carolina's price range in the offseason, though his overall track record suggests he'll probably struggle to draw interest from teams searching for a starting tight end. Instead, Dickson may have to settle for high-end backup money, which would give the Panthers a better shot at retaining him.
