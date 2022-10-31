Pineiro missed one of his three field-goal tries as well as one of his three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons.

Pineiro first missed a long extra-point try following a dramatic DJ Moore touchdown to tie the game with just seconds remaining. The kicker then had an opportunity to win the game again in overtime, but went wide left with a 32-yarder. Following those high-profile mistakes, Pineiro's job security is something to monitor ahead of Week 9's game versus the Bengals.