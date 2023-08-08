Pineiro could miss time during the preseason due to a groin injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Pineiro, who re-signed with Carolina on a two-year contract early this offseason, could be in danger of missing Saturday's preseason opener versus the Jets due to his current groin injury. As a result, the Panthers have signed Matthew Wright to the roster and waived undrafted rookie tackle BJ Wilson. There's not yet any indication that Pineiro's injury could endanger his regular-season availability.