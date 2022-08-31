The Panthers signed Pineiro to a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pineiro becomes the only kicker on Carolina's roster following the team's placement of Zane Gonzalez (groin) on injured reserve. He had a visit with the Panthers on Saturday. The 26-year-old made all 17 of his field-goal attempts while filling in for the Jets' final five games of the 2021 season, but he couldn't beat out Greg Zuerlein for New York's starting gig this offseason. Carolina could continue to bring in competition, but for the time being Pineiro projects to start Week 1 against the Browns.