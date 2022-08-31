Pineiro agreed to a one-year contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pineiro becomes the only kicker on Carolina's roster following the team's placement of Zane Gonzalez (core) on injured reserve. The 26-year-old made all 17 of his field-goal attempts while joining the Jets for their final five games of the 2021 season, but he couldn't beat out Greg Zuerlein for New York's kicking job this offseason. Carolina could continue to bring in competition for Pineiro, but for the time, he'll handle kicking duties in the Sept. 11 season opener versus the Browns.