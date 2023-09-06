Pineiro (groin) was absent from Carolina's injury report Wednesday ahead of Week 1 at the Falcons.
Despite having dealt with a groin issue since early August, Pineiro is apparently ready to go for Sunday at Atlanta. In a dome against a defense that doesn't look very good on paper, fantasy managers could certainly do worse at kicker this week.
