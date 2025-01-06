Pineiro made his lone field-goal attempt while converting on all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons.

The 29-year-old kicker from Florida ended his 2024 campaign on a positive note Sunday, drilling all six of his kicks. Pineiro didn't miss a game for the Panthers this season, converting 22 of his 26 field-goal tries (including seven of 10 from 40-plus yards) and 33 of his 35 extra-point attempts. He's set to hit free agency after this year; however, Pineiro likely won't have trouble finding work, whether in Carolina or elsewhere, as he currently ranks as the third-most accurate kicker in NFL history.