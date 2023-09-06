Pineiro (groin) wasn't included Wednesday on Carolina's initial Week 1 injury report.
Despite having dealt with a groin issue since early August, Pineiro is apparently ready to go for Sunday's season opener at Atlanta. In a dome against an Atlanta defense that doesn't look overly imposing, Pineiro could make for a decent streaming option at kicker even though he's not backed by a high-powered offense.
