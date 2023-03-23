Pineiro re-signed with Panthers on a two-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It had been several seasons since Pineiro was a full-time kicker in the NFL, but he had a successful 2022 campaign with the Panthers while making 33 of his 35 field-goal attempts. In particular, he showed excellent accuracy from long range by making 15 of his 16 kicks from more than 40 yards away. He was rewarded with a two-year deal and should be locked into the starting role in Carolina for the foreseeable future.