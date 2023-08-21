Pineiro (groin) should be ready Week 1, according to head coach Frank Reich, and he could still kick some this week, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Pineiro has been dealing with the injury since at least Aug. 8 and hasn't appeared in either of the team's two preseason contests. In his absence, the team signed Matthew Wright, who has been handling kicking duties since. However, as long as he is healthy for the season opener against the Falcons, Pineiro should be the man at the position for the Panthers.