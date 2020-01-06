Obada signed a one-year contract extension with the Panthers on Monday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Obada worked in a reserve role this year, averaging 19.5 defensive snaps per game, and he accrued 24 tackles and a pass breakup. He was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, but the 27-year-old will re-up early. The Panthers figure to add defensive ends either through free agency or the draft, but Obada could be in line for an increased workload in 2020 if neither Vernon Butler or Gerald McCoy re-sign.