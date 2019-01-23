Obada signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Obada, who played his first NFL season with the Panthers in 2018, will now remain with Carolina through 2019. The 27-year-old made eight tackles, two sacks and one interception across 10 games during the regular season, including his Week 3 debut in which Obada notched one sack and picked off quarterback Andy Dalton (thumb) for a highlight-reel interception. Obada played a rotational role in the Panthers' defensive line in 2018, logging 189 defensive snaps on the year. If he's able to show well this offseason, it's conceivable that Obada could see increased usage during his sophomore season.

