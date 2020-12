Obada (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Bill Voth of the team's official site reports.

Obada drew the questionable tag despite participating in full at practice this week, so it was a good sign the defensive lineman was still active. Obada has worked in a rotational role throughout the season, racking up 14 tackles (seven solo) and 3.5 sacks through 12 games, so expect him to continue that role for Week 14.