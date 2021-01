Obada finished the 2020 season with 18 tackles (10 solo), 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one fumble forced in 16 games.

Obada only played around 40 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps, yet his sack total placed second on the team. It also marked a new career high for Obada, who the Panthers will need to make a decision on as a restricted free agent this offseason.