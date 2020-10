Apple (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

It was reported earlier Sunday that Apple was expected to suit up, so this news isn't surprising. Apple will make just his second appearance of the season, as lower-body injuries have cost him most of his season. Expect the Ohio State product to have a role in dime packages Sunday, especially considering starter Rasul Douglas landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.