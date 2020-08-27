Apple missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring issue, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It's unclear how Apple suffered the hamstring injury, however, the team hopes they can get him back for Friday's practice. The Ohio State product was signed this offseason to fill a void at cornerback, as the Panthers signed him away from their NFC South rival the Saints. Once back to full strength, Apple should be back taking first-team reps, getting ready to start in Carolina's secondary in 2020.