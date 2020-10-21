Apple (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Apple sat out the last two games due to a hamstring injury, but barring a setback, he'll return to the lineup Sunday against the Saints, who he played 25 games for over the previous two seasons. The 2016 first-round pick has played just six snaps this year -- all on special teams -- and it's unsettled what kind of role he'll have on the Panthers' defense. The team may choose to keep Apple in a reserve role considering it has allowed just 219 passing yards per game this season -- seventh in the league.