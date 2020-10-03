The Panthers activated Apple (ankle/foot) from injured reserve Saturday, indicating that he'll play in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Apple is poised to make his Panthers debut Sunday after missing the first three games. The 25-year-old cornerback allowed a 100.9 passer rating when targeted last year, and while that's nothing to be intrigued by, he should still be a boost to a Panthers defense that has allowed 258.3 passing yards per game -- the eighth-most in the league.