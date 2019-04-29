Holyfield officially signed a contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Holyfield was bypassed in the 2019 NFL Draft after disappointing NFL Scouting Combine and pro day performances, and now lands in Carolina as a depth piece. The Georgia product projects to compete primarily with Cameron Artis-Payne and rookie fifth-round pick Jordan Scarlett for complimentary duties behind No. 1 running back Christian McCaffrey. Holyfield's versatility could prove an advantage over Scarlett, profiles as an inside power runner, but with only seven career receptions in college Holyfield lacks the profile to earn reps on passing downs.

