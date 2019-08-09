Holyfield rushed nine times for 26 yards and a touchdown, and caught two of four targets for 13 yards and another score in Thursday night's 23-13 preseason win over the Bears. He also lost a fumble.

Holyfield watched Cameron Artis-Payne start at tailback, but still got into the game on Carolina's third offensive series. On his third rush, however, Holyfield turned the ball over, making for a rough first impression. Fortunately, he rallied to catch a seven-yard touchdown to begin the second half, then ended the game with an 11-yard scoring rush. Overall, that made for a mostly positive performance as he hopes to move up the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey.