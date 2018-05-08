Panthers' Elijah Hood: Claimed by Carolina
Hood was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Panthers, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hood was originally selected by the Raiders in the 7th round of last year's draft, but he spent majority of his rookie season on the team's practice squad and was waived by Oakland on Monday. The Panthers are pretty secure with their depth at running back, especially considering they signed veteran tailback C.J. Anderson on Monday, so he could be in line for another year on a practice squad.
