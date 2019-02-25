Hood (knee) is signing a one-year deal to stay with the Panthers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hood was a long shot to make the 53-man roster this past summer, but the Panthers kept him on injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL in the preseason finale. The timing of Hood's injury should allow him to be ready for the starting of training camp, where he'll once again face a difficult path to make the team. The 230-pound bruiser was selected by Oakland in the seventh round of the 2017 draft and spent most of his rookie season on the Raiders' practice squad.

