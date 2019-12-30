Play

Fry signed with the Panthers on Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Fry was originally expected to play for the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks, but the Panthers want to afford him an early look for the 2020 season. With Graham Gano (knee) in IR this year, Joey Slye was the Panthers' starting kicker. Slye produced modestly, connecting on 78 percent of field goals, including eight of 11 tries from beyond 50 yards. He also hit 31 of 35 extra points. If Slye isn't re-signed, Fry will compete with Gano for the starting job next year.

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories