Reid (ankle) is active Week 5 against Jacksonville, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Reid turned his ankle last week against Houston, and even though he only saw the practice field on a limited basis this week, he fully expected to suit up. With 21 tackles and a sack through the first four games, Reid has been a reliable IDP option and that is unlikely to change in Week 5.

