Reid finished with 10 tackles (five solo), two passes defended and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

Reid was listed as questionable prior to Sunday's kickoff, but his ankle ailment didn't prevent him from turning in a stellar performance. In fact, Reid played all 84 defensive snaps, with only Luke Kuechly logging more tackles than him. Through five games, he now boasts 31 stops, three passes defended, two fumble recoveries and one sack.