Play

Reid had nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Reid has been one of Carolina's best defensive players this season, as he now sports 96 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one fumble forced through 12 games. Although he's yet to intercept a pass, Reid's consistent production elsewhere has made him a strong IDP play thus far.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories