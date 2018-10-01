Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that the hope is for Reid to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Reid signing came during the Panthers' bye week, so the defensive back had an entire week to prepare. While there appears to be a chance Reid starts in his first game as a Panther, according to David Newton of ESPN.com, he likely will not get a full workload.

