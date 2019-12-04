Play

Reid (ankle) missed Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Reid played every defensive snap for the Panthers a week ago but appears to have picked up an ankle injury doing so. Despite missing Wednesday's practice, the veteran safety still has a chance to face the Falcons on Sunday. In order to do so, Reid must make a return to the practice field in the coming days. Ross Cockrell figures to see an increased workload should Reid miss Sunday's contest.

