Reid (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Reid expects to suit up despite his questionable designation, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. If the veteran safety is indeed able to take the field, he projects for his usual starting role against Tampa Bay.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...