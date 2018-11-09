Reid had nine tackles (six solo) before being ejected late in the third quarter of Thursday's 52-21 loss at Pittsburgh.

Reid was called for unnecessary roughness on a late hit to the head/neck area as Ben Roethlisberger was giving himself up on a slide to prompt the ejection. The 26-year-old still managed to lead the team in tackles in what was an abysmal showing by the Panthers defense and the team overall. A more favorable matchup at Detroit awaits in Week 11, as the veteran safety will have some additional time to rest his shoulder sprain following the Thursday game.

More News
Our Latest Stories