Reid had nine tackles (six solo) before being ejected late in the third quarter of Thursday's 52-21 loss at Pittsburgh.

Reid was called for unnecessary roughness on a late hit to the head/neck area as Ben Roethlisberger was giving himself up on a slide to prompt the ejection. The 26-year-old still managed to lead the team in tackles in what was an abysmal showing by the Panthers defense and the team overall. A more favorable matchup at Detroit awaits in Week 11, as the veteran safety will have some additional time to rest his shoulder sprain following the Thursday game.