Panthers' Eric Reid: Expects to play vs. Jaguars
Reid (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reid twisted his ankle last week against Houston and was held out of practice early in the week before logging a limited session Friday. At this point it appears he's likely to play and see his typical role for the team, but if he's ultimately held out or limited look for Rashaan Gaulden or Ross Cockrell to pick up a few extra snaps.
