Panthers' Eric Reid: Fails to practice Wednesday
Reid (ankle) missed Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Reid played every defensive snap for the Panthers a week ago but appears to have picked up an ankle injury doing so. Despite missing Wednesday's practice, the veteran safety still has a chance to face the Falcons on Sunday. In order to do so, Reid must make a return to the practice field in the coming days. Ross Cockrell figures to see an increased workload should Reid miss Sunday's contest.
