Panthers' Eric Reid: Flies to ball Sunday
Reid racked up eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Reid has been an absolute menace on defense lately, racking up at least eight tackles in five of his past six contests. He also suited up in all 65 defensive snaps for the Panthers, further evidencing his importance in the defense. Reid is on pace for the best season of his career, already up to 72 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. He'll face a tough matchup, but should be firmly in IDP consideration when he draws a road test against the Saints for Week 12.
