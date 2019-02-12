Reid's three-year, $21.7 million contract with the Panthers has $10 million in full guarantees, including a $7.5 million signing bonus, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The sizable commitment should lock Reid in as a starter, though it isn't clear if he'll be playing free safety or strong safety. He spent a lot of time up near the box last season while working alongside 37-year-old Mike Adams, who now is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. The alignment allowed Reid to pile up 5.5 tackles per game -- a significant uptick from his career average of 4.7. He may spend more time in deep coverage next season if Adams decides to retire or sign elsewhere.

