Reid finished with 11 tackles (nine solo) and a sack and also forced a fumble in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.

Reid was quite the playmaker Sunday, tying for Carolina's team lead in stops while also forcing a turnover and getting to the quarterback for the second straight week. Through eight games, the safety now boasts 56 tackles, three sacks, one fumble forced and four passes defended, giving him nice all-around value despite not yet having an interception.