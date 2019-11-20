Play

Reid (knee) is a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Reid has been a regular on the injury report this year, dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. The 28-year-old has played nearly every snap, though, and the fact that he's still practicing in some capacity signals he'll do the same Sunday against the Saints, barring a setback. Reid has been a top-tier IDP asset lately, recording 51 tackles and two sacks over the past six contests.

