Panthers' Eric Reid: In demand
The Panthers have expressed a desire to bring Reid back in 2019, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Reid started all 13 games he was active for Carolina in 2018, churning out 71 tackles and five pass breakups (including one interception). The Panthers don't have much talent at safety entering the offseason, so it's no surprise they want the 2013 Pro-Bowler back in the mix for another season, at least. However, Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in March and can soon sign a contract with any team of his choosing.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....