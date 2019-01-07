The Panthers have expressed a desire to bring Reid back in 2019, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Reid started all 13 games he was active for Carolina in 2018, churning out 71 tackles and five pass breakups (including one interception). The Panthers don't have much talent at safety entering the offseason, so it's no surprise they want the 2013 Pro-Bowler back in the mix for another season, at least. However, Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in March and can soon sign a contract with any team of his choosing.

