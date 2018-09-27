Reid signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday.

A first-round selection of the 49ers in 2013, Reid brings a wealth of experience to a Carolina defense in need of help at safety after Da'Norris Searcy (concussion) was placed on injured reserve last week. The 26-year-old has started in 69 of his 70 career games, logging 4.5 tackles per contest and 10 interceptions. Since he'll be joining Carolina late in the week, Reid may be inactive or play only limited snaps Sunday against the Giants, but he could rise up the depth chart quickly once he gets acclimated with the Panthers' defensive scheme.

