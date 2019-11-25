Play

Reid made 15 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Reid comfortably led the Panthers in tackles, which allowed him to move into second on the team with 87 total stops this season. That figures ranks third among safeties league-wide, making Reid a nice IDP value at his position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories