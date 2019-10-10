Reid (ankle) was a limited participant Thursday's walkthrough practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Reid was previously held of out Wednesday's session, which has been his normal practice schedule since sustaining an ankle injury. If the veteran safety is able to participate in at least a limited capacity Friday, he should be considered on track to suit up Week 6. If Reid has suffered any sort of setback, however, expect Rashaan Gaulden or Ross Cockrell to play an increased role in Carolina's defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories