Panthers' Eric Reid: Limited in practice
Reid (ankle) was a limited participant Thursday's walkthrough practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Reid was previously held of out Wednesday's session, which has been his normal practice schedule since sustaining an ankle injury. If the veteran safety is able to participate in at least a limited capacity Friday, he should be considered on track to suit up Week 6. If Reid has suffered any sort of setback, however, expect Rashaan Gaulden or Ross Cockrell to play an increased role in Carolina's defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...