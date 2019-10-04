Reid (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old safety has downplayed this injury as just a twisted ankle, but he missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices before getting a limited session in Friday. Still, coach Ron Rivera believed Reid will be able to play Sunday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Reid has played nearly every snap for the Panthers' defense this season, so his absence would be a major loss.