Reid (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Reid toughed out this injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Saints, and he didn't look bothered, recording a season-high 15 tackles. As long as he's able to get onto the practice field by Friday, he should continue starting at strong safety Sunday against the Redskins.

