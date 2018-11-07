Reid (shoulder) carries the questionable tag ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Reid practiced in a limited capacity each of the three days this week. When Reid initially sustained the injury Sunday against the Buccaneers, he was able to return to the game. Reid looks to be on track to play Thursday -- but if he misses time, Collin Jones could see an increase in work.

