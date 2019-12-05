Play

Reid (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Reid has battled through ankle, shoulder and knee injuries this season, but he's yet to play less than 95 percent of snaps on defense through 12 contests. He's only logged three games without playing 100 percent of defensive snaps. If the veteran safety is able practice again Friday, he'll have a fair shot to play through his ankle issue in Atlanta on Sunday.

