Reid (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Reid didn't appear to have any issues in Week 8 against the 49ers, as he played all 67 defensive snaps en route to eight tackles (seven solo) and a sack. He's hurting now, though, so his status is uncertain for Sunday's game against the Titans. Reid's a tough player, though, so if he's able to get on to the practice field Thursday or Friday, he has a good shot to play.

