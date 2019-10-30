Panthers' Eric Reid: Nursing shoulder issue
Reid (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Reid didn't appear to have any issues in Week 8 against the 49ers, as he played all 67 defensive snaps en route to eight tackles (seven solo) and a sack. He's hurting now, though, so his status is uncertain for Sunday's game against the Titans. Reid's a tough player, though, so if he's able to get on to the practice field Thursday or Friday, he has a good shot to play.
