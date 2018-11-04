Panthers' Eric Reid: Nursing shoulder sprain
Reid suffered a shoulder sprain during Monday's 42-28 win over the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Reid initially left the field after sustaining a right shoulder sprain, but quickly returned to Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. It's encouraging that the veteran safety was not sidelined due to the injury, but Reid's participation in practice next week nonetheless warrants monitoring.
