Reid (ankle/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reid was limited in Thursday's practice due to a lingering knee issue, and he now appears to be nursing ankle and shoulder injuries. The veteran safety is expected to play through his multiple issues Week 13, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, though an official decision on his status could come down to a game-time decision.